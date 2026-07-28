The Biggest Overreaction Fans Should Avoid After Week 1 of Training Camp

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks finally have their fill of the team practicing and getting ready for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. There are storylines at each position group to study and make note of. It should be noted that some things in practice won’t likely happen once the season kicks off.

One example is the fans overreacting to certain plays and certain mistakes. Some of the biggest overreactions that fans involve plays where cornerback Josh Jobe gets beaten deep. This has led some Seahawks fans to believe that the team made the wrong choice when deciding to give an extension to Jobe over Riq Woolen, who left via free agency for the Philadelphia Eagles.

What is Happening to Jobe During Training Camp

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) leaves the field at the end of the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are some plays where it looks like Jobe is getting beaten on deep plays. There are posts from the Seahawks’ social media where it looks like he is the main coverage player in some big passing plays. It is important to know the context of some of these players.

In one play, quarterback Sam Darnold connects with wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a deep pass where Kupp has to extend out to catch the ball. There are some plays where Kupp practices his extension.

Another play came in a deep pass from Darnold to Rashad Shaeed down the field in the endzone. Just as Shaheed is ready to make the catch, he halts and slows down to let Shaheed make the catch. There are times when Shaheed, Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba beat Jobe in contention or on a route, but that happens with a long training camp.

The Seahawks Still Correctly Chose Jobe over Woolen

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) breaks up a touchdown pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the third quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is way too early to make a final judgment on whether Jobe was the right decision for the Seahawks over Woolen. In terms of fit, Jobe was still the cornerback to pick.

In the first practice on Saturday, HawkBlogger’s Brian Nemhauser said that Jobe was aggressive on some of the plays. Jobe reportedly delivered an electrifying hit on tight end AJ Barner. Jobe is a player who will showcase his tough mentality despite being a smaller cornerback.

It was seen during the Super Bowl LX matchup against the New England Patriots that he delivered a hard and potentially late hit on wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Jobe fits the Dark Side Defense mentally as he plays aggressively to the whistle and wants to make the tackle.

Woolen, on the other hand, showed many ways in which he would only focus on his personal glory. He lacked the overall aggressive attention that the other defensive stars had in this Mike Macdonald defense. That is a key reason why he was benched. Jobe isn’t perfect, but he has shown himself to be reliable. Once he gets more time to match the elite route-runners like JSN and Shaheed, he will be fine.

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