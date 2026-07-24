Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #12 Abraham Lucas

Many areas make the Seattle Seahawks one of the best teams in the league. A combination of great drafting, solid development and focus on making sure the roster is built from top to bottom with overall efficiency. Right tackle Abraham Lucas might be the perfect example of all three of those characteristics.

Lucas immediately went from third-round pick to starter and is now one of the most underrated players of a growing young Seahawks’ offensive line. He might be ready to take that next step this upcoming 2026 NFL Season.

Why Lucas Could Be Ranked Higher?

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Abraham Lucas (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lucas became an immediate starter after being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After a solid rookie season, he had two tough seasons plagued by injuries. This past season, however, might have been easily the best season of his four-year career. He played all 17 regular seasons and three playoff games for the Seahawks, leading the team in snap counts at 1,061.

Not only was he more available, but Lucas was also more dominant. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 75.6, which was 24th among the offensive tackles. He also was given a run-block grade of 76,8 (18th out of 89 tackles) and a 69.7 pass blocking grade (44th out of 89 tackles). Lucas was graded as the top-ranked run-blocker for the Seahawks this past season.

Lucas should have an even better opportunity to be a more efficient player, considering the switch to a more zone-run heavy offense under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. The Seahawks are going to run the ball more this upcoming season. This could be the push for Lucas to be given some Pro Bowl votes as a result of the new offensive schemes favoring him.

Why Lucas Could Be Ranked Lower?​

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Abraham Lucas (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lucas is coming off his best season this past year, he was far from perfect. PFF had Lucas at 69.7 in his pass-blocking grade, which is about the middle of the pack of all offensive tackles in the league. He allowed four sacks, two other quarterback hits and 32 total pressures.

There were times when he struggled against some of the best edge rushers. The biggest example was Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers when the Seahawks had the ball in the red zone down 17-13 with less than a minute left. 49ers’ Nick Bosa quickly beats him to get quarterback Sam Darnold, leading to a fumble recovered by Bosa.

Lucas has a solid track record against strongside edge rushers, but against more swift pass rushers, he often struggles. He has to be faster against some of the top pass rushers in the league. Lucas clearly possesses the strength and aggressiveness in the run game, but he can’t be a Pro-Bowler if he has multiple struggles as a pass protector.

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