Seahawks Rookie Report: Rough Quarter Season Start

There were signs early in the NFL Season that a team's draft class is either good or bad. Coming out of the Seattle Seahawks ' 30-23 Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the 2026 NFL Draft is looking rough after the latest health concerns about rookie running back Jadarian Price. That worry about a questionable draft class is starting to look even more concerning.

​Feeling Good

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Julian Neal (1) looks on before the start of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​This is the first time this season that the Seahawks shouldn't be feeling great about their 2026 NFL Draft class. The rookie who played the most in Week 4 was right guard Beau Stephens, who might have had his most difficult performance this week. Starting left guard Christian Haynes is the superior interior offensive lineman at this point in the rotation, while Anthony Bradford is on IR.

​Once again, cornerback Julian Neal didn't appear in a defensive snap in a game. This is the second consecutive game and the third time in four games that he didn't appear in a game for the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense. He is now behind the starters, Nehemiah Pritchett and Trevon Diggs, who made his first regular-season appearance on Sunday. Neal, however, played in 23 special teams reps, which is nine more than in the Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders.

​Needs More Time

​Cornerback Avery Smith was a healthy inactive for the Seahawks in Week 4. This is the second consecutive game that he was a healthy inactive for the Seahawks, but he still remains on the 53-man roster. The Seahawks have eight rookies on their practice squad, including two new faces in Week 4.

​Seattle replaced Uso Seumalo on the roster with another rookie defensive tackle in Gary Smith III. There is no indication that any of the other rookies, including guard Evan Beernsen, cornerback Michael Dansby, defensive tackle Deven Eastern, cornerback Andre Fuller, wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr., edge rusher Aidan Hubbard and wide receiver Malick Meiga, are likely to be moved to the active roster anytime soon.

​Feeling Bad

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Jadarian Price has the talent and the development to be a top-tier starter. Through the first three games of the season, Price has rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries. He has been hit with inconsistencies and fumbling issues. To make matters worse, the Seahawks were forced to put Price on IR with a chest injury.

The Seahawks will have their starting young running back out while the team faces the San Francisco 49ers (4-0), on the road versus the Denver Broncos (2-2) on Thursday Night Football and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0).

​Out For the Season

​The beginning of the Seahawks’ rough streak of the 2026 NFL Draft class began with the season-ending ankle injury of safety Bud Clark. He was training to be a key backup and a special teams player for the Seahawks this season. Clark would’ve likely played and started his fourth game of the season, with Ty Okada yet to play a game this season.

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