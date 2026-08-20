Two Highlights in Seahawks' Final Practice Before Joining Titans in Nashville

It is that point of the NFL Preseason where all media outlets shut down media access to the practices after the warm-ups. Only team media can have access to the practices. The final few weeks for teams like the Seattle Seahawks will be playbook and schemes-focused. They will decide which players are the starters and which players are the backups or on the chopping block.

Final Solo Practice Before Joint Practice

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday’s practice was the final team practice before the team gets on the plane and heads to Nashville for a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans. The Seahawks and Titans have their joint practices together before the game on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Seattle had a walkthrough or an ACT practice. This comes after two long and tough padded practices on Monday and Tuesday that were altered following the 17-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. This was likely the last day Seattle could work on installing plays and fixing details to certain schemes until after they returned from Nashville.

Seahawks Eagerly Debut Trevon Diggs

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were likely some good points coming from the Seahawks’ walkthrough practice, but their biggest point of the day was the debut of cornerback Trevon Diggs. There has been a lot of talk for the Seahawks to have former first-round pick and cornerback Terrion Arnold already part of the roster and participating in the preseason. There are off-the-field factors that delay Arnold from being signed to the Seahawks yet, but the team is more than happy to debut Diggs.

Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro player in 2021, and the league’s interception leader that year. He showed great promise in his first years with the Cowboys but endured some rough performances and numerous injuries.

Diggs is currently in his healthiest offseason yet in several seasons. He has a lot of experience at the collegiate level at Alabama and with the Cowboys. Diggs played under defensive backs coach Karl Scott at Alabama and shared the defensive field with cornerback Josh Jobe.

Diggs also played with edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr. and shared some experiences with defensive coordinator Aden Durde, then the defensive line coach.

Diggs preached about fitting in with the culture of the team. After a certain point, it felt too much with the Cowboys and he didn’t spend enough time with the Green Bay Packers. He is in a new environment where he can get new chances and he is surrounded by a familiar support group who knows how successful he can be.

Diggs could be playing as early as Sunday in a few drives against the Titans. He is going to be a real contender for the No. 3 cornerback spot. Head coach Mike Macdonald hasn’t expressed praise or frustration with veterans Nehemiah Pritchett or Noah Igbinoghene. Rookie Julian Neal still hasn’t fully practiced since before the team put on pads for the first time nearly a month ago.

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