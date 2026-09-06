When the Seattle Seahawks Could Have Incredible Run-Defense Streak Snapped

The Seattle Seahawks pride themselves on many things on the field. Defensively, the Seahawks have made their ability to stop the run one of the most important factors of their team. Seattle possesses the NFL’s longest streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher in 26 consecutive games.

Head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde pride themselves on shutting down the opposing run games and keeping opponents one-dimensional. It also helps to have two of the NFL’s best defensive tackles in Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II. All good things have to come to an end, even with the Dark Side Defense. Here are the three early games for the Seahawks to watch out for their impressive streak to be snapped.

Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled b y. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest factors that hold the 49ers back is their health. Ironically, running back Christian McCaffrey had one of his healthiest seasons last year. McCaffrey rushed for 1,202 yards and had four 100-yard-plus rushing games, including the two games before the Week 18 matchup against Seattle.

The 49ers will be determined to get revenge for losses in the regular-season finale and the Divisional Round matchup. With more uncertainty with the 49ers’ passing offense, they might rely on McCaffrey to energize their offense. He has had three 100-yard rushing games versus the Seahawks as a 49er and one with the Carolina Panthers.

Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Regardless of how Kenneth Walker III feels about some of his former teammates, this will be a revenge game for him as a new member of the Chiefs. While with the Seahawks from 2022 to 2025, Walker has had nine 100-yard rushing games, including two last season.

He left the Seahawks for the Chiefs not only for more money, but also for more opportunities for big games. The Seahawks would be coming off three potentially tough matchups before facing Kansas City. For Seattle, it will be a more game, but Kansas City will likely give Walker his shot at a big revenge game.

Week 10 at Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders shouldn’t shock the NFL even with young talent and former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the new head coach. The time the two teams met in the regular season, it was Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Season, and most of the current Seahawks weren’t even on the roster.

The Seahawks’ defense allowed 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries from running back Josh Jacobs. This included an 86-yard touchdown to shock the Seahawks 40-34 in overtime at home.

The Raiders are confident that second-year running back Ashton Jeanty will be a huge star in the league. He had two 100-yard rushing games last season, including one against the Houston Texans’ elite defense. Las Vegas won’t rely on its passing game much this upcoming season.

This could be a game where the number of carries that Jeanty gets shatters the Seahawks’ incredible run-defense streak. It will also make Kubiak happy to be doing it against his former team and a defense that he constantly had to go against in practices.

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