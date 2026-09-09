Why Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon is the Better Overall Player than Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez

It was cutting it close, but the New England Patriots finally got their best defensive star in cornerback Christian Gonzalez locked down to a new luxurious deal that keeps him on the team until the 2032 NFL offseason. Gonzalez will receive $135 million in the four years after his team-exercised fifth-year option after the 2027 NFL Season. This is similar to what the Seahawks have in their new deal with star cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Both players are locked in and will receive the biggest deals for their positions in NFL history. The Seahawks and the Patriots head into the season as legitimate Super Bowl contenders led by two of the league’s most talented and tenacious defenses. It is likely that both Witherspoon and Gonzalez are two of the top two defenders on their teams. While Gonzalez is the better man-coverage player, Witherspoon might be the best overall player.

Why the Seahawks with Witherspoon are Better than the Patriots with Gonzalez

There is little debate that Gonzalez is the best, if not one of the best, coverage players in the league. Through 14 games last season, Gonzalez only allowed 508 yards and two touchdowns on 45 completions out of 84 targets. He is also a reliable tackler with 69 total tackles and three missed tackles.

Witherspoon, however, isn't far off from one of the league’s better coverage players. In 12 games played last season, he allowed 375 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 90.7 on 41 completions out of 59 targets. His two rough games in the regular season were the 23-20 Week 4 win at the Arizona Cardinals and the 38-37 Week 16 home overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals game was where he likely came back from injury too soon.

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys t Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Witherspoon the better overall player is his dynamic playmaking. He can play boundary cornerback and slot cornerback depending on head coach Mike Macdonald's schemes. He can efficiently play the two different positions, and he is able to be utilized in different ways. Witherspoon can cross coverages, be sent on blitz and put pressure in the backfield or be put into a spy situation.

Witherspoon is dynamic at the biggest moments for the Seahawks. In the Seahawks' 29-13 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, he accounted for four solo tackles, three quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. One of his quarterback hits forced Drake Maye's ball to follow its progression right into the arms of edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for a shocking pick-six.

Both Gonzalez and Witherspoon will be the front of the NFL's best cornerbacks for years to come. There is no doubt that the Patriots will appreciate Gonzalez as a premier lockdown cornerback. The Seahawks, however, acknowledge that Witherspoon might be among the top-three in coverage corners; his versatility and overall athleticism make him one of the league's most dangerous defensive players.

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