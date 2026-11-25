The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the National Football League are reacting to the news of former first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk being released by the San Francisco 49ers.

Aiyuk was once a very talented receiver, notching over 1,000 yards and over 700 yards in each of his first four seasons, including 1,342 in 2023. Since then, his career has gone downhill. In 2024, he signed a 4-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers, but tore his ACL and MCL after just 7 games with the team.

In 2025, his relationship grew sour with the organization. Even though he was healthy from his knee injuries, the organization voided his guaranteed money for not showing up to the facility. The dilemma carried into the 2026 season, right up until earlier this month, when he was reinstated by the league. Two weeks later, the Niners opted to release him. Now he's a free agent and can sign anywhere, including the Seahawks.

Why Seahawks Should Sign Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is defended by Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. | USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have a need to add a wide receiver, especially considering the rumored trade interest for the position ahead of the deadline. Aiyuk is someone who won't cost the Seahawks much, and he also has a connection to Seattle's coaching staff.

"Despite Seattle's flip-flopping between quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Drew Lock because of injuries, Smith-Njigba leads the league with a whopping 1,207 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He's on pace to set a new single-season receiving record and has accounted for over half of the Seahawks' receiving yards this year," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox wrote.

"Unfortunately, the Seahawks lack reliable depth behind Smith-Njigba. Cooper Kupp is the team's No. 2 receiver with just 272 yards. It's worth seeing if Ayiuk can boost the overall group, as he'd be a natural fit for the offense. Coordinator Brian Fleury spent seven seasons on San Francisco's staff before joining Seattle in 2025."

There is also very little risk in signing Aiyuk to even just the practice squad. At worst, it doesn't work out, and the Seahawks can cut ties pretty quickly, considering they have been open to giving players a second chance after questionable pasts with cornerback Terrion Arnold signing with the team ahead of him being arrested for alleged battery and kidnapping charges.

Simply put, it's a move that won't hurt the Seahawks, so they might as well try.

Why Seahawks Shouldn't Sign Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Aiyuk is a walking red flag who hasn't played in an NFL game in over two years. His last NFL appearance came on October 20, 2024, when he had two catches for 23 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs. His last touchdown was during the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions in January 2024.

The Seahawks don't need Aiyuk to be the player that he once was, but the possibility of that player coming in if they sign him is what is appealing. However, the Seahawks can't count on contributions from nearly three years ago as a reason to sign someone in 2026. Seattle has to focus on the future, and it doesn't seem likely that Aiyuk would be a major contributor during the 2026 season.

The Verdict

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the idea of signing Aiyuk is trendy and flashy, especially for the Seahawks as they play the Niners this week, it isn't a concept that makes much sense in theory.

The Seahawks can improve their wide receiver room from within and don't need someone like Aiyuk coming in to shake things up. The Seahawks have a strong locker room culture, and it's hard to see how Aiyuk fits in that. Ultimately, there are pros to signing Aiyuk, but the cons outweigh them. The Seahawks should not consider this idea until maybe the offseason, when circumstances may change.

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