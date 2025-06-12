PFF names Seahawks, 49ers & Cowboys among NFL’s most-overlooked 2025 teams
Seven weeks from today, the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions will kick off the 2025 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio. For many, the game can’t get here soon enough.
Meanwhile, the evaluation of the 2025 offseason continues. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus took the time to point out five clubs in the league that have “overlooked” this year. He listed the teams in alphabetical order, starting with the Cincinnati Bengals, continuing with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and San Francisco 49ers, and concluding with the Seattle Seahawks.
“This offseason brought a lot of turnover to the Seahawks, particularly on offense,” said Wasserman. “They’ll enter 2025 with a new offensive coordinator, a new quarterback, and two new wide receivers on the outside. Despite all the moving pieces, headlined by quarterback Sam Darnold, Seattle appears to have a clear vision for its offense under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
“Darnold is familiar with Kubiak from their time in San Francisco in 2023, where Kubiak was his quarterbacks coach. Darnold is also coming from a similar outside-zone run-heavy system in Minnesota, in which he thrived last season. Two key elements of Darnold’s game should stick out to Kubiak. First, Darnold’s 88.0 play-action PFF passing grade in 2024 ranked him fifth among qualified passers. Second, Darnold earned a solid 91.5 deep PFF passing grade and completed 48 percent of his deep passes last season, the latter of which ranked him second in the league, behind Russell Wilson...”
Wasserman also spoke about the wide receiving and tight end rooms. As for the other side of the ball. “Seattle's young defense started to improve down the stretch last season, helping the team win six of its final eight games. From Week 11 to Week 18, Seattle’s 71.7 PFF grade on defense tied for sixth in the NFL. They were one of just three teams in that stretch, along with the Eagles and Texans, to earn at least a 68.0 PFF grade in run defense, pass rush and coverage.”
Wasserman saved the Seahawks’ biggest issue in 2024 for last. “The big question for Seattle will be an offensive line that collapsed in pass protection down the stretch last year. A healthy Abraham Lucas and a productive rookie season from Grey Zabel could improve things up front in short order. If that happens, the Seahawks still have the requisite tools to be in the postseason mix.”
