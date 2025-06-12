Cowboys can be major 2025 surprise as one of NFL's most 'overlooked' teams
The 2024 NFL campaign was an absolute disaster for the Dallas Cowboys, with injuries plaguing the team on both sides of the ball. Luckily for Dallas, the team was active in the offseason and took advantage of free agency, the trade market, and the NFL Draft to make moves to improve the roster.
The team won't be at full strength until later in the season with stars like Trevon Diggs and DeMarvion Overshown recovering from major injuries, while rookie Shavon Revel is also coming off a torn ACL.
But, while there are some concerns, they could be setting the Cowboys up for great success in 2025, because Dallas has been labeled as one of the league's most "overlooked teams" entering the season.
PFF's Dalton Wasserman pointed to the Cowboys' concerns about stopping the run, but also mentioned other strengths that make Dallas a legitimate threat.
"First and foremost, the return of a healthy Prescott should result in offensive success. Prescott’s 86.9 PFF passing grade in 2023 was the best of his career and the third best in the NFL that season," the article states.
"His PFF passing grade plummeted to 67.2 in 2024, which ranked Prescott 28th among qualified passers. He has demonstrated throughout his career that he is a better player than his 2024 tape shows."
It continues, "The primary issue for the Cowboys’ passing game is that there wasn’t a legitimate complementary receiving threat to CeeDee Lamb. They may have solved that problem recently by acquiring former Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
"Pickens was one of five qualified receivers who posted a perfect 99.9 deep PFF receiving grade last season. That makes him a perfect pairing with Lamb’s ability to create explosive plays underneath."
Dallas also has a strong secondary, despite the injuries, and an impressive, deep rotation when it comes to the team's pass rush.
If those two units hold strong and allow the offense to show off, Dallas could be in for a big year that far exceeds the team's 7.2 win total for the season.
