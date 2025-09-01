PFF’s pick for Seahawks’ biggest weakness going into 2025 may no longer apply
The Seattle Seahawks kick off the 2025 NFL season at home against their NFC West rivals from San Francisco. When last these teams met (Week 11 of 2024), Mike Macdonald’s team came away with a come-from-behind 20-17 win. It snapped Seattle’s six-game overall losing streak to the 49ers.
Late last week, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus presented his ’25 preview for Macdonald’s club. Among other subjects, he listed the club’s biggest strength and biggest weakness. When it came to the former, he pointed to the ‘Hawks’ talented secondary. When it came to Seattle’s biggest shortcoming, the choice was the interior of the offensive front.
Is Seattle’s offensive line still a liability on the inside?
“Seattle’s lack of a productive interior offensive line sank its 2024 season,” declared Wasserman. “That unit ranked 24th in PFF run-blocking grade and 29th in PFF pass-blocking grade while allowing the fifth-highest pressure rate in the NFL. For the most part, the Seahawks will be relying on a host of unproven young players to fill the void, including first-round pick Grey Zabel, which could create a bumpy transition for new quarterback Sam Darnold.”
Wasserman is certainly entitled to his analysis, and the interior of new offensive line coach John Benton’s unit may indeed be the weak spot of Macdonald’s club. However, this certainly looked like a different group, at least in the team’s first two preseason games. While left tackle Charles Cross sat out all three contests, the Seahawks’ other four starters vs. the Raiders and Chiefs were summertime standout Zabel at left guard, center Jalen Sundell, right guard Anthony Bradford, and right tackle Abraham Lucas. The Seahawks’ ground game rolled up 170 and 268 yards, respectively, vs. Las Vegas and Kansas City.
It will be interesting to see how this unit performs the first eight or nine games this season, and if the Seahawks’ offensive front receives a much-different midseason grade.
