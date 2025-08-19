Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel has been stellar this preseason, analyst says
Every team in the NFL has at least two preseason games under their shoulder pads. Following this week’s slate, Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report chose 10 rookies that stood out over the four-day schedule. At No. 4 on his list was a physical performer who started each of the club’s his first two contests, and made an impression on a team breaking in a new offensive system.
Back in April, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider used the club’s first-round selection on versatile North Dakota State blocker Grey Zabel. It’s safe to say that the team’s new left guard has had a positive impact on Mike Macdonald’s team and its revamped attack.
Seahawks’ rookie LG Grey Zabel has made his presence felt
“The Shanahan system is primarily built on a strong zone-running game,” explained Sobleski. “New Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak spent one season working under Kyle Shanahan, but his tutelage started with father, Gary, via Mike Shanahan. The foundation of the scheme remains the same, and it’s clearly seen in the Seahawks’ new offensive approach…”
“It’s important to understand what Seattle is trying to accomplish and how rookie guard Grey Zabel fits in the mix,” said Sobleski. “The 23-year-old primarily started at left tackle for North Dakota State. He made four starts at left guard during his collegiate career. Even so, the transition to the position on a full-time basis has gone smoothly, mainly because of his movement skills.
“The heavier reliance on zone-blocking,” added Sobleski, "plays to Zabel’s strength. This year’s 18th overall pick is reaching defenders and getting to the second level at a consistent basis, which makes the system so effective...”
There is definitely a different feel to Seattle’s attack, mainly its persistence when it comes to running the football. Zabel has been on part of a tweaked offensive line that already looks a lot more physical after two summertime outings than it has been in recent seasons. All told, the mindset in the Pacific Northwest has certainly changed.
