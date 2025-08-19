All Seahawks

Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel has been stellar this preseason, analyst says

The Seahawks have installed a new offensive system with a lot of new faces. The team’s first-round draft choice this year has been an enormous positive to date.

Russell Baxter

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel (OL50) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel (OL50) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Every team in the NFL has at least two preseason games under their shoulder pads. Following this week’s slate, Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report chose 10 rookies that stood out over the four-day schedule. At No. 4 on his list was a physical performer who started each of the club’s his first two contests, and made an impression on a team breaking in a new offensive system.

Back in April, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider used the club’s first-round selection on versatile North Dakota State blocker Grey Zabel. It’s safe to say that the team’s new left guard has had a positive impact on Mike Macdonald’s team and its revamped attack.

Seahawks’ rookie LG Grey Zabel has made his presence felt

“The Shanahan system is primarily built on a strong zone-running game,” explained Sobleski. “New Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak spent one season working under Kyle Shanahan, but his tutelage started with father, Gary, via Mike Shanahan. The foundation of the scheme remains the same, and it’s clearly seen in the Seahawks’ new offensive approach…”

“It’s important to understand what Seattle is trying to accomplish and how rookie guard Grey Zabel fits in the mix,” said Sobleski. “The 23-year-old primarily started at left tackle for North Dakota State. He made four starts at left guard during his collegiate career. Even so, the transition to the position on a full-time basis has gone smoothly, mainly because of his movement skills.

“The heavier reliance on zone-blocking,” added Sobleski, "plays to Zabel’s strength. This year’s 18th overall pick is reaching defenders and getting to the second level at a consistent basis, which makes the system so effective...”

There is definitely a different feel to Seattle’s attack, mainly its persistence when it comes to running the football. Zabel has been on part of a tweaked offensive line that already looks a lot more physical after two summertime outings than it has been in recent seasons. All told, the mindset in the Pacific Northwest has certainly changed.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs and duds from convincing preseason win over Chiefs

Marshawn Lynch gives Sam Darnold hilarious welcome to the Seahawks

ESPN ranks the Seahawks’ strongest position group the best in the NFL

Seahawks reveal special role for rookie QB Jalen Milroe vs. Chiefs

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.