Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 17-0 Loss to Packers

Coming out of the bye week with quarterback Russell Wilson set to return from injury, the Seahawks looked rejuvenated and ready to kick off the second half of 2021 in a big way. Instead, they were shut out for the first time in 10 years, falling by a score of 17-0 to the Packers in Green Bay.

Watch the video above as Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez cover the good (Seattle's defense), the bad (the officiating crew) and the ugly (Seattle's offense) from the Week 10 matchup.