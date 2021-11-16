Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 17-0 Loss to Packers

    Doomed by a dreadful offensive performance, the Seahawks fell to 3-6 after being held scoreless for the first time in 10 years on Sunday. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez recap the action and offer their final thoughts on the 17-0 loss to the Packers.
    Coming out of the bye week with quarterback Russell Wilson set to return from injury, the Seahawks looked rejuvenated and ready to kick off the second half of 2021 in a big way. Instead, they were shut out for the first time in 10 years, falling by a score of 17-0 to the Packers in Green Bay. 

    Watch the video above as Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez cover the good (Seattle's defense), the bad (the officiating crew) and the ugly (Seattle's offense) from the Week 10 matchup. 

