Seattle Seahawks finally get info for Week 17 game against Carolina Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks (10-3) look to finish the 2025 NFL regular season with 14 wins, the NFC West Divisional title, and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They can’t afford to make mistakes in the final four games.

On Wednesday, Seattle received news of its Week 17 kickoff time at the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27. The Seahawks and the Panthers are currently slated for a 1 PM Eastern kickoff, which would be 10 AM Pacific time. The kickoff time gives the Panthers the edge for several reasons.

It is difficult for Western Region teams like the Seahawks to come into a game early and play a normal game on the opposite side of the country three hours earlier than usual. This game against the Panthers would be the fifth early-kickoff game this season.

The other early kickoff games for the Seahawks were the 31-17 win in Week 2 over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 20-12 Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 30-24 Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans, and last Sunday’s 37-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

There have been some sluggish performances in these road games this season. In the four early road games, the Seahawks have been outscored 18-13 in the first quarter. They make up for the slow start with a second quarter and a second half. The Seahawks outscored the four teams 29 to 11 in the second quarter.

The Panthers are a team that can't be underestimated as they are currently tied for first place in the NFC South, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While they have been inconsistent for most of the season, the Panthers have won two of the last three games, including the 31-28 Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams also had a slow start to the game, being outscored 14-7 in the first quarter.

The good news for the Seahawks is that they will have a few extra days to prepare for the Panthers in Week 17, as they will be playing the Rams at home in Week 16 for Thursday Night Football. While the early kickoffs aren't ideal, the Seahawks have shown that they can overcome these early-day obstacles.

