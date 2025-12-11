All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks finally get info for Week 17 game against Carolina Panthers

Seahawks are slated for another early kickoff game
Michael Hanich|
Sep 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In this story:

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks (10-3) look to finish the 2025 NFL regular season with 14 wins, the NFC West Divisional title, and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They can’t afford to make mistakes in the final four games.

On Wednesday, Seattle received news of its Week 17 kickoff time at the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27. The Seahawks and the Panthers are currently slated for a 1 PM Eastern kickoff, which would be 10 AM Pacific time. The kickoff time gives the Panthers the edge for several reasons.

Published
Michael Hanich
MICHAEL HANICH

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

Share on XFollow MichaelHanich
Home/Seahawks News