Stock up, stock down from the Seahawks' close-call victory over Cardinals
In a game they seemed desperately trying to lose, the Seattle Seahawks finally just did enough to win.
After a bevy of errors in the fourth quarter that squandered a 14-point lead, Jason Myers' 52-yaard field goal on the game's final play saved the Seahawks' 23-20 win and kept them from what would have been a devastating loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
In the same stadium that has provided Seattle with its share of ghosts of Glendale, the Seahawks almost suffered another nightmare. Instead, they escaped to improve to 3-1 with their eighth consecutive victory over Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray.
A look at the stock report from a dramatic Thursday night in the desert:
Stock up
Jason Myers - He almost found himself on the losers list after missing a 53-yard field goal that would've given Seattle a 10-point lead with 3:21 remaining, but redeemed himself with the game-winner at the gun.
Zach Charbonnet - The running back scored a second-effort touchdown in the first half, then got Myers four yards closer with a tough run on Seattle's last offensive snap.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Held without a catch in the first half and called for a holding penalty that negated a touchdown in the fourth quarter, the star receiver responded with a nifty 22-yard grab along the sideline to help set up Myers' heroics.
Stock down
Devon Witherspoon - The Seahawks' defense was dominant for 54 minutes, but the cornerback was beaten on two touchdown passes to fuel Arizona's rally.
Tyrice Knight - It certainly wasn't intentional, but his collision with teammate Coby Bryant after a first-quarter interception turned into a bizarre change-of-possession fumble.
Chad Ryland - The Seahawks' got a huge break when the Cardinals' kicker didn't get his final kickoff into the landing zone, resulting in a penalty to bring the ball to the 40 to jump-start the winning drive. Those five, free yards turned out to be precious.
