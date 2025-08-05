Recent third-round pick by Seahawks blasted by NFL pundit for slow development
This past season, only the New England Patriots’ offensive line finished got a lower grade from Pro Football Focus than the Seattle Seahawks. Back in April, general manager John Schneider selected three players to help this unit for the second consecutive year.
On Monday, Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints had some thoughts about the first offensive lineman Schneider picked in the 2024 draft.
“If there’s one reason for Seahawks fans to panic right now,” said Flojo, “it’s Christian Haynes. The 2024 third-round pick was supposed to be a plug-and-play right guard, or at least a credible candidate in a position group begging for consistency. That said, instead of rising, Haynes has sunk. He didn’t earn the starting job last year. In fact, he fell behind late-round pick Sataoa Laumea and barely held onto a roster spot.
"The word from inside the building wasn’t flattering either. Reports arose of a lackluster work ethic, poor preparation, and confusion about how to be a professional. Those left a mark.”
It’s been a struggle for Seahawks’ guard Christian Haynes
During his rookie campaign, Haynes played in 16 contests, but never earned a start. He played just 167 offensive snaps, and 67 more on special teams. According to Flojo, things have not gotten any better this year despite major changes on the coaching staff.
“Despite a clean slate under new offensive coordinator (Klint) Kubiak and veteran offensive line coach John Benton, Haynes remains buried on the depth chart. He’s not just behind Anthony Bradford, another underwhelming option at right guard. He’s also behind Jalen Sundell, who was signed primarily to compete at center. That would be fine, if Haynes were showing promise elsewhere. But even his reps at center have gone poorly…”
“Seattle’s new offensive identity hinges on the offensive line finally becoming a strength instead of a weakness,” summarized Flojo. “That won't happen if Christian Haynes keeps sliding backward. It might seem small in the grand scheme of a training camp filled with big changes—but this misstep could become a major problem come September.”
