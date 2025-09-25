Richard Sherman shares prediction for Seahawks-Cardinals on Thursday Night Football
Tonight the Seattle Seahawks are going into a fork-in-the-road kind of game. They'll be visiting the Arizona Cardinals in their first NFC West matchup of the season - and depending on how it goes their season could take one pretty promising path forward - or a very different one.
Seattle has won seven straight games against Arizona - and the Cardinals suffered a huge loss when their star running back James Connor went down with a season-ending foot injury in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That's just one reason why Richard Sherman is predicting a big win for the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Richard Sherman on Seahawks-Cardinals
Not everyone agrees with Sherman's take - and when the odds for this game dropped a few days ago the Cardinals were considered favorites by a slim margin. However, in the days since the line has shifted a great deal and the Seahawks are now 1.5-point favorites, according to the latest odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
It's a mystery to us why Arizona was ever considered the favorite. For what it's worth, their defense does look significantly tougher than last year, when they finished the season ranked roughly in the middle of the pack. The additions of Calais Campbell and Josh Sweat in particular have made their defensive front-seven more formidable. They currently rank fifth in points allowed (17.0 per game).
However, the Seahawks have a truly elite defense for the first time in 10 years. Seattle has only given up 15.7 points per game through three weeks. Only the Green Bay Packers have allowed less so far. That combined with a sensational start from Sam Darnold should be more than enough to take care of all but the toughest contenders on their schedule.
