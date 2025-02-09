All Seahawks

NFL insider shares conflicting scoop on Russell Wilson and the Steelers

According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, the're still a possibility of a Russ/Pittsburgh reunion.

Tim Weaver

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend Michael Rubin's 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The last that we heard regarding the future of former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is that the New York Giants might be interested in pursuing him. However, Wilson will remain a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for at least five more weeks - and there's apparently still an outside chance that he could return to Pittsburgh - even though there's recent reporting that suggests the Steelers have had all they can handle of the Russell Wilson experience.

According to a report by Adam Shefter at ESPN, a reunion between Wilson and the Steelers is a possibility and the two sides are still in communication.

Adam Schefter on Russell Wilson-Steelers

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has also reported that Wilson is open to a return. However, just about everything else we have heard outside of Schefter's report indicates the Steelers are unlikely to bring Wilson back and are leaning towards re-signing Justin Fields to start for them in 2025.

That was always the team's best long-term option, regardless of Wilson's hot streak when he entered the lineup for the Steelers. Fields' game is admittedly raw but at this point in their careers he has a far higher ceiling than Wilson.

Russ has now played 13 years in the NFL. After going 5-6 as a starter for Pittsburgh this season his career record is 121-77-1. His next start (assuming he does start again somewhere) will be his 200th regular season game.

No matter how the rest of Wilson's career plays out, he should retire as a member of the Seahawks. While Geno Smith has hit higher notes and Matt Hasselbeck had his moments, nobody in franchise history played quarterback as well as Russ for as long as he did.

