NFL insider shares conflicting scoop on Russell Wilson and the Steelers
The last that we heard regarding the future of former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is that the New York Giants might be interested in pursuing him. However, Wilson will remain a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for at least five more weeks - and there's apparently still an outside chance that he could return to Pittsburgh - even though there's recent reporting that suggests the Steelers have had all they can handle of the Russell Wilson experience.
According to a report by Adam Shefter at ESPN, a reunion between Wilson and the Steelers is a possibility and the two sides are still in communication.
Adam Schefter on Russell Wilson-Steelers
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has also reported that Wilson is open to a return. However, just about everything else we have heard outside of Schefter's report indicates the Steelers are unlikely to bring Wilson back and are leaning towards re-signing Justin Fields to start for them in 2025.
That was always the team's best long-term option, regardless of Wilson's hot streak when he entered the lineup for the Steelers. Fields' game is admittedly raw but at this point in their careers he has a far higher ceiling than Wilson.
Russ has now played 13 years in the NFL. After going 5-6 as a starter for Pittsburgh this season his career record is 121-77-1. His next start (assuming he does start again somewhere) will be his 200th regular season game.
No matter how the rest of Wilson's career plays out, he should retire as a member of the Seahawks. While Geno Smith has hit higher notes and Matt Hasselbeck had his moments, nobody in franchise history played quarterback as well as Russ for as long as he did.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Russell Wilson changed the play on Seahawks’ infamous Super Bowl INT
Seattle Seahawks predicted to trade Geno Smith to AFC cellar-dweller
DK Metcalf linked to rising NFC heavyweight in Seahawks trade proposal
NFC rival showing interest in Seattle Seahawks great Russell Wilson