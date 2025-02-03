Ryan Grubb's next stop punctuates failed Seahawks OC experiment
The Ryan Grubb experiment with the Seattle Seahawks began and failed in less than a year.
Grubb, a well-respected college offensive coordinator who lit defenses on fire in 2023 en route to Washington's National Championship appearance, couldn't produce similar results in his first NFL coaching gig.
First-year Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald responded accordingly, firing Grubb one day after the regular season ended. Now, Grubb is headed back to familiar territory.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer hired Grubb on Sunday, bringing him back to the college ranks after one season in the NFL. DeBoer and Grubb have an extensive coaching background together at Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Washington.
But Grubb was supposed to be in Alabama from the start. Once DeBoer replaced legendary coach Nick Saban after the 2023 season, Grubb agreed to join his staff with the Crimson Tide. Shortly after, photos surfaced on the social media platform X of Grubb meeting with Macdonald and Seahawks general manager John Schneider at Dino's Pub in Renton. Four days later, Grubb was announced as Seattle's offensive coordinator.
Grubb took a chance by leaping the NFL, and Macdonald took an even bigger risk by hiring a coordinator who had never coached in the league. Seattle's offense didn't meet expectations, occasionally being efficient throwing the football while ranking near the bottom of the league in almost every rushing statistic.
The Seahawks were 8-1 in 2024 when their running backs carried the ball at least 20 times, and 2-6 when receiving fewer carries than that. Seattle was capable of running the ball, Grubb simply abandoned it too often.
It appears everyone ended up where they were meant to be, even if it took a year to reach that point. Grubb's offense under DeBoer at Washington led the country through the air in 2023, and he'll now have a chance to re-create that at Alabama. DeBoer wanted Grubb back enough to demote Nick Sheridan, Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2024.
If Klint Kubiak works out as Seattle's new offensive coordinator, Grubb's time with the Seahawks will rapidly disappear into the rear-view mirror. Kubiak has a proven NFL pedigree and is a much safer hire whose scheme emphasizes the run game.
Grubb, on the other hand should be able to return to his pass-heavy attack at Alabama that helped him light up college defenses.
