Sam Darnold declares new Seahawks offense 'ready to roll' against the 49ers
We didn't get to see much of the Seattle Seahawks' first-team offense during the preseason. What little we did witness was about as impressive as it gets, though. Playing in his very first drive in a Seahawks uniform, starting quarterback Sam Darnold led a 10-play, 81-yard scoring drive against the Chiefs that took about five and a half minutes off the clock.
Seattle was sharp on the ground, with Zach Charbonnet beginning the drive with a 13-yard run and finishing it off with a 15-yard score. In-between Darnold completed four short passes to keep things moving, and he appeared to be well in-sync with his new teammates.
Preseason is only preseason, though - and the real test begins today at home against the San Francisco 49ers. For his part, Darnold says this new offense is ready to roll.
How well Darnold executes Klint Kubiak's scheme is obviously going to play a huge part in whatever success Seattle's offense finds this season. However, the key to unlocking that will likely be how well the Seahawks block, both for Darnold and for a heavy outside zone rushing game.
Seattle looked to be really strong in both departments when we saw the starting offensive line on the field last month. Even though franchise left tackle Charles Cross was out, the starters were dominant as run blockers and stout in pass protection.
Today's matchup will be a bit more challenging than facing the scrubs of the Raiders and Chiefs, of course. The Niners defense may have lost a few pieces this offseason, but they still has Nick Bosa and Fred Warner to contend with and Robert Saleh is back as their defensive coordinator.
The x-factor may be how well the 49ers can defend Seattle's outside zone runs. Even though they see the same scheme every day in practice they struggled a great deal against it last season, giving up 5.4 yards per attempt and a 52% success rate.
If the Seahawks can get that part of their offense going, it will help unlock what should be their most-devatating weapon: Sam Darnold's deep play action passing attack. Last season Darnold threw for more deep passing yards than any other starter in the NFL.
