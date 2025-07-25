What Sam Darnold said about facing Mike Macdonald's tricky defense
An underrated part of Sam Darnold's big breakout year with the Minnesota Vikings is that he had little choice but to perform at a high level every day at practice. Minnesota had one of the NFL's top defensive units last season, finishing with the fifth-fewest points allowed in the league.
While the rest of Darnold's supporting cast isn't on the same level as the Vikings, he will continue to have the benefit of facing one of the NFL's toughest defenses every day with the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle finished last year ranking 12th in scoring defense, but that belies the progress they made in the second half of the season, when they performed at a top-five level after the bye week.
Darnold is settling in now at training camp and having to adjust to Mike Macdonald's tricky defense. Here's what he said about it following Thursday's practice at the VMAC.
Sam Darnold on practicing vs. Seahawks defese
Since coming over in a mid-season trade with the New York Giants in 2023, Leonard Williams has been the best defensive player on the team. The Seahawks also have multiple stars on the back end of the defense, including Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love.
However, the single most important piece in the bunch is in the middle of the defense. If inside linebacker and defensive playcaller Ernest Jones IV were to miss significant time due to injuries it would be the most devastating thing that could happen to this defense.
If there is a weak link for this unit, it's likely Jones' partner, second-year weakside linebacker Tyrice Knight - and he ended his rookie year on a really strong note and looks to be a good breakout candidate in 2025.
