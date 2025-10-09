Sam Darnold finally cracks top 10 in latest NFL quarterback power rankings
Even if Geno Smith weren't playing like the worst starter in the NFL right now, Sam Darnold put the offseason QB debate to rest with a sensational performance on Sunday. While they fell just short of winning the game, Darnold got into an all-time great duel with Baker Mayfield, proving that he's playing at an elite level right now.
In fact, most advance stats suggest that Darnold is playing better than any other quarterback in the league this season, including regular MVP contenders like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.
It took a while, but Darnold is finally starting to get his due respect from the national media. In the latest quarterback power rankings from Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports, Darnold is up three more spots, landing him at No. 10 going into Week 6.
"A rushed throw-turned-pick ended his bid for a shootout win in Week 5, but on the whole, Darnold's been razor-sharp feeding Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Under his snappy direction, the Seahawks are averaging almost 30 points per game."
Meanwhile, Geno Smith is down four spots from last week, landing him at No. 27 in CBS Sports' rankings. That puts him in the same territory with rookies Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Cam Ward.
Clearly Smith is missing the supporting cast that he had in Seattle - but it also seems to be another case of the Seahawks cutting the cord at QB at just the right time. Smith's game has dramatically dropped off compared to where it was in Seattle - the same as Russell Wilson's first year in Denver.
The Seahawks are going to have to win some more games to make it feasible, but if Darnold continues to play at the level he has so far he's going to be in the conversation for MVP.
