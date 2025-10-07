Advanced stats say Seahawks' Sam Darnold is having one of NFL's best QB seasons
Sam Darnold certainly isn't the reason the Seattle Seahawks lost Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nor, obviously, is he the reason they won.
This is where subjectivity, context and perspective come into play with NFL quarterbacks. Because the analytics geeks continue to say Darnold is having one of the best seasons in the league. Meanwhile, the get-off-my-lawn, old-school fans counter with "watch the damn game!"
The Seahawks are 3-2 and the truth is Darnold is two plays - two mistakes - from being the leading MVP candidate on perhaps a 5-0 team.
MORE: NFL analyst shares perfect comparison for Sam Darnold's brilliant game vs. Bucs
Instead, his turnovers in the final minute of home losses to the Bucs and 49ers are denting an otherwise wonderful start to the season, and fueling a debate about his performance.
The general consensus through Week 5 is that the Dalla Cowboys' Dak Prescott is the early MVP favorite. Playing mostly without No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb, he leads the league in attempts and completions, is hitting 71 percent of his passes for 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Darnold has a higher completion percentage, only 110 fewer yards and one less touchdown. By other, more complex metrics, however, he may be having an even better season.
In its latest quarterback rankings, Pro Football Focus has Darnold No. 4 behind Daniel Jones, Josh Allen and Brock Purdy. Pro Football Sports Network also has him fourth. Darnold is ahead of Dak on both rankings.
Writes PFSN: "Even though his Seattle Seahawks didn’t pick up the win, Darnold was automatic, throwing the ball all afternoon."
MORE: Sam Darnold's good day ruined by bad mistake in Seahawks' loss to Buccaneers
Well, until his late-game interception set up the Bucs' game-winning field goal, that is.
Darnold is also ranked fourth by the numbers-crunchers who favor EPA, or Expected Points Added.
Bottom line: There are some experts who deduct that Darnold is having the best season of any NFL quarterback. And there are some fans wishing he had do-overs on two crucial plays.
