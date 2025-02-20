Seahawks insider picks All-SEC lineman for Seattle in 2025 NFL mock draft
Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks managed a 10-7 record in his debut season as head coach, the same mark as the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay’s team went to the playoffs, while the ‘Hawks were the only team in the league to win at least 10 games and not reach the postseason.
The club’s biggest shortcoming was its offensive line. It’s a unit that finished next-to-last in Pro Football Focus’s 2024 rankings, with these words from Zoltán Buday:
“Charles Cross and Laken Tomlinson played all 1,094 snaps on the left side of the Seahawks' offensive line, but there were a lot of moving parts on the rest of the unit. For example, center Connor Williams retired during the season and right tackle Abraham Lucas was not available until Week 11…”
That “moving parts” thing was very real, and it’s worth noting that Tomlinson can hit the free-agent market next month.
Seahawks’ beat writer Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic gave his thoughts on the site’s mock draft. He has the club opting for University of Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 18th overall selection.
“The Seahawks need to upgrade the interior of their offensive line,” explained Dugar. “Drafting Booker would be a significant step toward achieving that goal. He is arguably the best true guard in the class and should immediately compete for a starting job. Seattle hasn’t selected a guard in the first round since general manager John Schneider took over in 2010, but considering the team’s struggles up front over the last decade, a pivot from that philosophy might be warranted.”
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this evaluation of the 6’5”, 325-pound prospect. “Two-year starter and team captain with elite physical traits. Booker is a downhill run blocker with average explosiveness into first contact, but he utilizes his size and power to overtake defenders in the second phase of the block. He can play too far out over his toes but that’s correctable.
“Booker is an average athlete in protection but makes up for it with technique and football intelligence to defend against twists. He’s tough, smart and a top leader. The traits, football character and play strength will make him a good starter for a downhill, power-based attack.”
The Seahawks not only allowed 54 sacks in 2024, but their ground game has been stuck in neutral the past two seasons. Even with talented running back Kenneth Walker III, Seattle has finished 28th in the league in rushing in back-to-back years.
