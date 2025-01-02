Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Reveals Plan For Next Season
Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams is not only the Seattle Seahawks' final game of the season, but potentially the end of an era as well.
Tyler Lockett, the longest-tenured Seahawk in his 10th season with the team, is essentially in a contract year after reworking his contract over the offseason. Furthermore, he's taken on a significantly reduced role with the team, now being the third option behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf. The Seahawks can save $17 million in cap space this offseason by cutting him, so Sunday's game could very well be his last in a Seattle uniform.
However, it may not necessarily be his last in the NFL. Lockett, 32, revealed in an interview with Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that he wants to continue playing next season, even if it's not with the team he's spent his entire career with.
“I plan on playing next year,” Lockett said.
While Lockett's on-field role has diminished, his role in the locker room is just as valuable as ever. He's been a captain twice this season after holding the title throughout each of the past two seasons, and he's still coaching up his younger teammates at any opportunity.
“If there’s any way that I want to win as a person, I want to win as a team,” Lockett said. “When it comes to me getting the ball, I want it to be something that’s natural and not forced or not me having to say, ‘Hey, man, give me the ball.’”
Unfortunately, Lockett knows that mentality comes at a cost.
“That’s cool during the season, but then in the offseason when any team is looking at your stats, it turns into, ‘Well, what have you done for me lately?’” Lockett said. He later added: “Some of this stuff is unfortunate, but there’s going to be things in life that’s unfortunate, too, and you’ve just got to learn how to overcome it and rise above it.”
If this truly is Lockett's final game as a Seahawk, then he leaves an impeccable legacy behind in the Emerald City. He'll be in the team's ring of honor one day, no question about it.
Lockett is second in franchise history in catches (659), receiving yards (8,566) and receiving touchdowns (61). He also holds the single-season reception record with 100 catches in 2020.
