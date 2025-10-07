Seahawks’ defense tumbles in rankings after giving up 38 to Baker Mayfield and Bucs
After four weeks of play, Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut released his latest defensive rankings. He elevated the Seattle Seahawks from No. 3 to the top spot on his list.
“Mike Macdonald needed a little time to create something great with this Seattle Seahawks’ defense. The work, time, and investment of cap space and draft capital has paid off. Since the Week 10 bye last season, a 12-game stretch, Seattle’s defense to a 37.5 percent third-down conversion rate, 17.8 points per game and 4.8 yards per play.”
“In that same span,” added Johnson, “opposing quarterbacks have an 18-14 TD-INT while averaging 205.8 passing yards per game and average just 5.81 yards per pass attempt versus Seattle. Keep those numbers in mind ahead of a Week 5 date versus Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, who will be without Mike Evans.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Seattle Seahawks 35. Hence, McDonald’s defense plummeted to the eighth spot in the rankings.
“Playing without Julian Love, DeMarcus Lawrence and Devon Witherspoon in Week 5,” explained Johnson, “this Seattle Seahawks defense looked nothing like its usual self. A defense that came into Sunday allowing just 4.5 yards per play and 6.0 yards per pass attempt with a 76.4 QB rating allowed Baker Mayfield to average 11.5 yards per attempt with 3 touchdowns and a 134.7 QB rating. With that said, defenses can be volatile as several units across the league have demonstrated this season. When Love and Witherspoon are back, Mike Macdonald will have his guys playing at a high level again.”
Seattle entered Week 5 tied with the Denver Broncos in allowing the second-fewest points (67) in the league. Aden Durde’s unit was ranked 13th in the league in terms of fewest total yards per game allowed (297.0 average). Only five teams in the NFL had allowed fewer rushing yards, and Macdonald’s club had surrendered only six offensive touchdowns—all though the air. In four games, Seattle defenders totaled a dozen sacks and picked off seven passes—the latter figure tied for the most in the NFL.
So what happened on Sunday against the NFC South leaders? The Bucs played turnover-free football, rolled up 38 points, 426 total yards and scored four offensive TDs. Mayfield hit on 29-of-33 passes for 379 yards and two scores while being sacked only once.
Macdonald and company will look to bounce back on Sunday at Jacksonville, a team riding a three-game winning streak and coming off Monday night’s thrilling 31-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
