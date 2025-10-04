Seattle Seahawks rule out Julian Love, 2 other defensive starters vs. Buccaneers
It seems that the Seattle Seahawks may have rushed back Julian Love and Devon Witherspoon a little too soon to play in last week's close-call win over the Arizona Cardinals. Both had sat out the previous two games due to minor injuries, but both ended up re-injuring themselves against Arizona.
Heading into Sunday afternoon's showdown with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both Love and Witherspoon have been ruled out. Those two aren't the only defensive starters who will be missing in action against Tampa, either. Here are all of the game designations from this week's final injury report for the Seahawks.
Seahawks Week 5 injury report
- S Julian Love: Hamstring - Out
- CB Devon Witherspoon: Knee - Out
- OLB DeMarcus Lawrence: Quad - Out
- OT Josh Jones: Ankle - Out
Love will be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Nick Emmanwori, who's returning just in time after suffering a high ankle sprain only a handful of snaps into the season opener against the 49ers.
As for Witherspoon, his spot will be taken by surprise standout Derion Kendrick, who joined the team just before the season started after getting cut by the Rams.
With Lawrence out the edge spot opposite Uchenna Nwosu will go to Boye Mafe. ESPN is predicting he will have a big game going up against Tampa right tackle Charlie Heck.
Josh Jones isn't in Seattle's starting lineup on offense, but he is the next man up at both left tackle and right tackle, so if either Charles Cross or Abe Lucas go down his absence could be a problem.
