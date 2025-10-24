Seahawks’ early loss could loom large in final NFC West standings, insider predicts
A year ago, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams both finished 10-7. Sean McVay’s team wound up winning the NFC West via the rarely-implemented “strength of victory” tiebreaker. Meanwhile, Mike McDonald’s club missed the postseason altogether. The Seahawks actually finished 4–2 vs. divisional foes in 2024, which included knocking off both the Rams and 49ers on the road (losing to both at home) and sweeping the Cardinals.
Enter Week 8, the Seahawks, Niners and Rams each own 5-2 win-loss records (Arizona is headed in the wrong direction with a 2-5 mark). What separates the three is the fact that Kyle Shanahan’s team is already 3-0 within the division.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report took some time to look at all eight divisions, and went on to predict who would wind up the winner. With the Seahawks and Rams on their heels, Kyle Shanahan’s club was his choice.
“The 49ers are the most injured team in the history of the world,” explained Gagnon, “but they’re a well-coached veteran squad that regularly finds ways to win. They also have a breeze of a schedule, even in comparison to the Seahawks and Rams.”
“Throw in that San Francisco has already defeated both Seattle and Los Angeles on the road this season,” added Gagnon, “and I’m willing to bet the Niners pull this off in a battle of three deeply flawed teams.”
Back in Week 1 in the Pacific Northwest, San Francisco held on for a 17-13 victory over Mike Macdonald’s club. Driving for what could be the game-winning touchdown, Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold wound up dropping the ball, 49ers’ defensive end Nick Bosa recovered, and the Niners won at Seattle again. Could that four-point setback wind up being costly to Macdonald’s club by season’s end?
Speaking of the 49ers, they will be in Houston on Sunday to take on the Texans. Meanwhile, the Seahawks, Rams, and Cardinals all have Week 8 off.
