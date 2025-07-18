Seahawks 2nd Round draft pick signs rookie deal Friday morning
The dominoes have started to fall in the second round. Players are giving in and signing their mostly-guaranteed four-year contracts.
Accordingly, the Seattle Seahawks have come to terms with second-round selection Elijah Arroyo from the University of Miami to a four-year deal. All Seahawks draft choices are now under contract.
Seattle signed Arroyo, to a four-year, $8.813 million deal, including $6.872 million guaranteed, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the deal on social media.
There has been a stalemate between players and management as to the fourth year being fully guaranteed. San Francisco broke the logjam on Wednesday when it signed second-round pick Alfred Collins to a four-year rookie deal with 88 percent of the money guaranteed.
Agents have been fighting for the fourth year to be fully guaranteed. As of Wednesday, prior to Collins agreeing to terms, 30 of the 32 draft choices were not under contract.
The standoff with second-round picks began when Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger had their entire rookie deals fully guaranteed. The amount of rookie contracts is set by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but the amount of guaranteed money is subject to negotiation. Teams were reluctant to guaranteeing the fourth year.
Arroyo will make an immediate impact on the Seahawks' offense. He is 6'5" and 250 pounds with top-flight speed. He is a bigger receiving threat who can split the seam, but must improve on his blocking skills.
The Seahawks' new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak uses many two tight-end sets in his formations. That means there needs to be statistical production from the tight end group. With Arroyo and Noah Fant, they are both good receivers, although the edge in hands and speed must go to Arroyo.
