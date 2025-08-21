Seahawks injury updates: Tory Horton, Tyrice Knight & Kenneth Walker III
The Seattle Seahawks just started their joint practice with the Green Bay Packers next door to Lambeau Field ahead of Saturday afternoon's preseason finale. Beat reporters are apparently not allowed to take photos during the scrimmage portion of practice, so we'll have to wait until afterwards to get updates on how it went.
For now, we do have a few injury updates to pass along regarding a few key Seattle players. Before the joint practice officially got started, ESPN's Brady Henderson shared news on rookie wide receiver Tory Horton Jr., second-year weakside linebacker Tyrice Knight and starting running back Kenneth Walker III.
Seahawks injury updates
Horton suffered an ankle injury in last week's preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He has not practiced since, although head coach Mike Macdonald seems to think it's a minor issue. Horton had been on a hot streak, rising up the depth chart so fast that he's now expected to start alongside JSN and Cooper Kupp and there's chatter that the Seahawks may trade Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who was supposed to replace Tyler Lockett in the WR3 role.
As for Knight, he has more than one thing going on. Last week Macdonald told reporters that he's still dealing with a knee injury and he also has a separate medical issue. Knight is still projected to start next to middle linebacker Ernest Jones when the season begins, the same as at the close of the 2024 campaign.
Starting running back Kenneth Walker III is now the most closely-watched injury for the Seahawks. He had missed time due to a foot injury but returned to practice recently. Walker's absence has led to speculation that he could be supplanted by backup Zach Charbonnet, who's impressed with Walker out. However, Walker has been the lead back so far against Green Bay in team drills.
