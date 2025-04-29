Seahawks QB deemed one of the best third-round picks in 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks came away from the 2025 NFL draft with a healthy injection of talent on both sides of the ball. After upgrading their offensive line and secondary in the first two rounds, the Seahawks drafted dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe in Round 3.
The former Alabama star was somewhat of a surprising pick after Seattle signed Sam Darnold and Drew Lock in free agency. Quarterback wasn't a huge need, but the Seahawks felt he was too good to pass up in the third round. Milroe has all the physical tools to be a starting QB down the line.
SI released a new feature that highlighted the best picks in each round of the 2025 NFL draft. Milroe was one of three third-round picks named by SI's Daniel Flick.
"Milroe is an incredibly fun project with the arm strength and athleticism to be a high-level NFL starting quarterback," wrote Flick. "He’s just not close to that level right now. But that’s a fine bet to take late in the third round, especially with Sam Darnold—coming off a career year with the Minnesota Vikings that he parlayed into a big contract in Seattle—entrenched as the starter."
Despite Seattle's offseason investment at the quarterback position, Flick felt it was the perfect landing spot for a developmental prospect like Milroe.
"Milroe needed to go to a team committed to developing him over a multi-year period," explained Flick. "The Seahawks can afford him that flexibility. We’ll see what comes of it, but I like the idea."
The Seahawks have received mostly positive reviews for their 2025 draft class, and their undrafted free agent haul wasn't too shabby. The offense added some much-needed offensive line help while still getting some defensive firepower.
Time will tell how the team's full 2025 draft class pans out, but for now, general manager John Schneider has to be feeling pretty good about the direction of the team.
