Seahawks disruptor Leonard Williams finally earns leaguewide recognition
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams is coming off arguably the best season of his career at 30 years old within head coach Mike Macdonald's defense. Now heading into his age 31 campaign, Williams is finally getting the recognition he deserves from around the league.
In a survey of NFL coaches, executives and scouts conducted by ESPN, Williams was ranked the sixth-best defensive tackle in the league. That's even more wild when you realize he was originally snubbed from even making the Pro Bowl, only earning the second nod of his career as an alternate.
"His play finally matched his abilities last season," a veteran NFL coach said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He was dominant. Others have been better than him in previous years, but he always had a high ceiling."
Williams totaled 64 tackles, a career-high 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three pass deflections and a 92-yard pick-six that was both his first career interception and the longest interception return touchdown by a defensive lineman in NFL history. The 10-year NFL veteran was Seattle's best player on defense, and it was even more impressive when considering his versatile usage in Macdonald's scheme.
"[He] has rare length, range and power," an NFL coordinator added, per ESPN. "Was nice to see him put it all together."
The highest ranking Williams received was second, and he was unranked at worst. It's still a massive jump from last year's rankings in the same poll by ESPN, which had him only receiving votes. Above Williams in this year's vote were Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants), Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans), and Quinnen Williams (New York Jets), in that order.
Below Williams but still within the top 10 were Nnamdi Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens), DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis Colts), Vita Vea (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers).
With Byron Murphy II entering his second season, Jarran Reed returning and the majority of the defensive line from last season remaining intact, Williams has a chance to lead one of the league's best groups in 2025.
Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Will bruising late-round rusher make waves in RB room?
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak