Seahawks looking at interior defensive force to solidify run defense
With 10 selections in the upcoming NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks can obviously address a number of areas. The club has the 18th overall pick, along with the pair of choices in both the second and third round.
While the club has definitive needs on the offensive line, it doesn’t mean that general manager John Schneider doesn’t want to upgrade the entire roster. Keep in mind that the Seahawks have finished with a winning record in three consecutive seasons since their last-place finish in 2021. However, the club has missed the playoffs each of the past two years after earning a wild card berth in '22.
Recently, the team met with an interesting prospect who spent five seasons at the University of Tennessee. He played in a combined 61 games. The 6’4”, 316-pound performer totaled just five sacks and knocked down 13 passes.
Omari Thomas may be an under-the-radar defender who Schneider may be able to snatch up on Day 3. Seattle has a combined five selections on the final day of the draft, a fourth-round pick (137), as well as a pair of choices in both the fifth (172 and 175) and seventh (223 and 234) rounds.
After a rough start this past season, Seattle’s run defense finished a somewhat respectable 16th in the league. A lot of that improvement can be attributed to the midseason addition of linebacker Ernest Jones IV via trade from the Tennessee Titans. Of course, somewhat respectable just won’t get it when dealing with a steady dose of the Cardinals’ James Conner, the Rams’ Kyren Williams, and (when healthy) the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey.
Head coach Mike Macdonald needs to get more from his defensive front. While Pro Bowler Leonard Williams was Pro Football Focus’ fourth-ranked interior defender who also earned high grades for his play vs. the run, 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy and veteran Jarran Reed were more effective as pass-rushers than run defenders this past season, according to PFF’s rankings.
