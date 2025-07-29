2018 NFL re-draft has Seahawks passing on what-might-have-been RB Rashaad Penny
The Seattle Seahawks are seven years removed from their decision to select Rashaad Penny in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The running back out of San Diego State was a surprise first-round pick and he failed to live up to Seattle's expectations of him.
That's why Pro Football Focus didn't have Penny going to the Seahawks in their 2018 re-draft exercise. Instead, the Seahawks selected offensive lineman Brian O'Neill.
"The Packers originally jumped up to this spot to draft cornerback Jaire Alexander. The Seahawks didn’t pick until the end of the first round back in 2018, before eventually drafting running back Rashaad Penny, who never managed more than 750 rushing yards in any of his six regular seasons," Pro Football Focus wrote.
"If they had a do-over here, Seattle may try to pair Duane Brown at left tackle with O'Neill at right tackle. O'Neill would have been the perfect solution on the right side, having logged more than 7,100 snaps there in his seven NFL seasons, with only one year of recording a sub-70.0 PFF overall grade."
O'Neill has been one of the best tackles of the league since joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.
The Seahawks eventually fixed their offensive tackle problem by selecting Charles Cross in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the team's woes in that wedge of the football field has plagued them for a long time.
While the Seahawks can't go back and correct their errors, they can move forward trying their best to make up for their mistakes of the past.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Jarran Reed’s colorful take on Byron Murphy was worth repeating 3 times
Mike Macdonald doesn’t want to rush settling on starting offensive line
Seahawks playmaker among NFL rookies who’ll make biggest impact
Seahawks share look at rookie QB Jalen Milroe’s awesome arm power