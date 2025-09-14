2026 NFL draft: Seattle Seahawks linked to star Notre Dame RB
The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2025 season aiming to fix their underwhelming running game, and while it's still very early, it's clear that they have a lot of work to do.
The Seahawks failed to make much of an impact on the ground in last week's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for just 84 yards while averaging a pitiful 3.2 yards per attempt. Zach Charbonnet at least rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries (3.9 yards per attempt), but Kenneth Walker III had a miserable game with just 20 yards on 10 carries (two yards per attempt).
Again, the Seahawks still have plenty of time to get their ground game on track, but that looks like a tall order at the moment.
For those who are already looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft, there's enough cause for concern to name running back as one of Seattle's biggest needs. The Bleacher Report NFL Draft Scouting Department even put together a short list of players who could address that need, headlined by Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love.
Jeremiyah Love among potential Seahawks RB targets
"Kenneth Walker III is in a contract year and has had declining production since his rookie season," B/R wrote. "Additionally, Zach Charbonnet is only signed through 2026, making running back a potential need for the Seahawks during the draft.
"Love is the cream of the crop for this year's running back class, with a do-it-all skillset to eventually take over as the lead back in Seattle."
Love, a junior from University Center, Mo., had an incredible showing in 2024, rushing for 1,125 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns to help the Fighting Irish make it all the way to the national championship game. He only had 10 carries for 33 yards in the season opener against Miami on Aug. 31, but he will certainly find his rhythm again in time.
Love wasn't the only running back the B/R team suggested, though. Penn State's Nicholas Singleton could be an alternative to Love if the latter isn't available, while Washington's Jonah Coleman would provide something entirely different.
"Coleman is a reincarnation of the 'Muscle Hamster,' Doug Martin," B/R scout Dame Parson wrote. "The Washington ball-carrier is a squatty, bowling ball of a running back, with great patience and footwork in congested spaces.
"...At 5'9" and 228 pounds, Coleman is difficult to bring down but displays the ability to be a high-volume runner. With fewer than 200 carries last season, his efficiency was notable. Coleman enters the 2025 college football season with the opportunity to skyrocket up positional rankings."
There's still a lot of time and a lot of football to be played before the draft in April, but if the Seahawks' running back situation doesn't improve by then, it might be time to add to the backfield.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks given mandate to reverse fortune in Week 2
Odds not in Seahawks’ favor against Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers
Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak’s Week 1 playcalling grades are terrible