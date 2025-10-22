3 key Seahawks' defensive players on track to return after Bye
The Seattle Seahawks escaped Monday night with an ugly win. Now entering their Bye with momentum and a 5-2 record, they are also getting some much prettier news.
A defense that made up for the offense's four turnovers and turned away the Houston Texans enough times to win should get even better after the Bye with the return of three key reinforcements. Head coach Mike Macdonald said he expects linebacker Derick Hall, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love to be back on the field for the Seahawks next game in Week 9, Nov. 2 at the Washington Commanders.
On the offensive side of the ball, fullback Robbie Ouzts - who is on four-week Injured Reserve - is expected to resume practicing after the Bye.
The Seahawks have been, at times, a dominant defense all season. In seven games they've only given up more than 20 points once, and are ranked 10th in the NFL in yards allowed.
Good Defense to Get Better
While the rushing defense is No. 1 in the league - allowing only 75 yards per game - the pass defense has kept afloat despite the numerous injuries on the back end. Seattle's pass defense has slipped to 22nd without the services of Love and Witherspoon.
In their absence, much-maligned cornerback Riq Woolen has quieted his critics with improved play in recent weeks. And rookie second-round draft pick Nick Emmanwori has jumped to the forefront and flashed star potential.
