Abe Lucas comments on 'dream' contract extension with Seattle Seahawks
The first contract extension for a 2022 Seattle Seahawks draft pick wasn't the most expected candidate. Right tackle Abraham Lucas, who has been working back from a significant knee injury the past two seasons, signed a three-year, $46 million contract extension with the team on Thursday.
Lucas was a third-round pick in 2022, quickly emerging as one of the stars of the class opposite of No. 9 overall pick Charles Cross. That duo began an impressive rookie run that season at both of the Seahawks' tackle spots.
"I’m just really still trying to process everything, and it’s a big deal," Lucas said, per The Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta. "So, I mean, trust me, I’m actually pretty ecstatic about it. But it’s been a journey, and I’m just so thankful to be here."
But Lucas has played in just 13 games the last two seasons, three fewer than he did in his rookie season alone (16). Lucas sustained a knee injury early in the 2023 season, initially missing 10 games. He returned for a five-game stretch near the end of the season but was inactive in Week 17.
Lucas underwent offseason knee surgery before the 2024 season and was out for the first nine games. He returned for seven of Seattle's final eight games, but once again missed Week 17. Now, he's much closer to being 100% entering the 2025 campaign.
“I just first want to thank the organization, obviously, for their belief and their faith in me … I love this team, I love this organization. This is literally my dream coming true, a dream that I’ve had since I was 3 years old, 4 years old watching football with my dad, and so I’m just so stoked about it. It means everything to me. I’m going to keep being the same guy, keep putting my head down and working — same stonefaced, no bull [expletive] type of guy.”
Lucas played his prep football career at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, Washington. He grew up a Seahawks fan and was a standout offensive lineman for Washington State from 2018-21. Lucas now gets to stay with his hometown team through at least the 2028 season.
Seattle's 2022 class also includes cornerback Riq Woolen, safety Coby Bryant, running back Kenneth Walker, edge rusher Boye Mafe and Cross — all of whom are either full-time starters for the Seahawks or are major contributors. General manager John Schneider now has one big contract crossed off the list, but much work remains if the franchise wants to keep all five.
When healthy, Lucas has been excellent. His extension shows the team is at least beginning to prioritize getting deals done for those players in hopes of retaining their young core personnel.
