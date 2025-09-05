Abe Lucas extension finally ends long-running black eye for Seahawks organization
The Seattle Seahawks signing right tackle Abraham Lucas to a three-year, $46 million extension on Thursday is plenty significant on its own, but what really makes it significant is how it impacts the bigger picture.
For one, the Seahawks are showing a good deal of faith in Lucas, who had a great rookie season in 2022 but has battled injuries in each of the past two years. For two, it's a sign that they've finally hit on a drafted offensive lineman, a rarity for this franchise.
How rare? Well, according to The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, Lucas is just the second offensive lineman the Seahawks have drafted in the John Schneider era - which began in 2010, mind you - to receive "lucrative, long-term contract extension," and the first in eight years.
"Lucas is the second offensive lineman drafted by Schneider to receive a lucrative, long-term contract extension. The other was Justin Britt in 2017," Dugar wrote. "Seattle has one of the league’s youngest offensive lines, and prior to Lucas’ extension, it was also the least expensive, according to Over the Cap. Lucas is the starting unit’s oldest player, and now he’s the richest."
Seahawks have high hopes for Abraham Lucas after extension
Just after news of Lucas' extension broke, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald heaped praise on Lucas and made it clear that the young tackle is just getting started.
"Just the attitude, the effort, the relentless pursuit of becoming a great player, if we all have that attitude, we're going to be in a good spot," Macdonald said, per the Seahawks' website. "… We saw it his rookie year, the guy's a finisher. Talk about finishing plays in a dominant position. He's one of those guys, so that's what we expect from Abe. He knows that's his superpower, so he's one of those guys who we'll be following. It'll be fun to show reps when he finishes plays the way we want to, I think that's contagious throughout. Not only your offense, but your whole team."
The Seahawks' offensive line is easily at its best when Lucas is on the field, and they know keeping him around for the long haul is in their best interest.
