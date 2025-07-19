Analyst calls Seahawks' big free agent signing one of NFL's worst moves in 2025
Training camp can't start soon enough. The Seattle Seahawks rookies have already reported and the veterans are scheduled to be there Tuesday, July 22. Their first practice will be the following day, which will be our first chance to really see how their offseason moves fit. That's important because right now, nearly every one of their moves has been questioned.
Naturally, that happens when you move on from a quarterback, which Seattle did by trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. They signed Sam Darnold in free agency to replace Smith, but that's been labeled a downgrade. Also considered a step back was the addition of Cooper Kupp, who replaces DK Metcalf.
MORE: Seattle Seahawks' new quarterback lands on NFL Top 100 list for first time
Kupp, who was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, has missed 18 games in the past three seasons, which is why Stadium Talk's Owen Chase called his signing one of the worst moves of the offseason.
"Seattle’s three‑year, $45 million deal for Cooper Kupp relies on memories of his peak seasons. But at 32, with 18 missed games in three years, his durability is a concern. Expecting him to match DK Metcalf’s production feels overly ambitious and leaves this as more of a sentimental swing." — Chase
Kupp, who returned to his home state when joining Seattle, has all the accolades a receiver wants, but none of that matters if he can't stay on the field. Unless he proves he can remain healthy, this move will continue to be picked apart.
