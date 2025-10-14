All Seahawks

Analyst paints sad picture for Seahawks' biggest need

The Seattle Seahawks are an extremely well-rounded team, but they still have some needs ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Jon Alfano

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images
In this story:

Injuries are an inevitable part of football (and any sport, for that matter), and some teams will have better injury luck than others each season.

The Seattle Seahawks have had decent injury luck so far, but one area of their roster has been hit particularly hard. That would, of course, be the secondary, which has already seen multiple starters miss time.

Just in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Seahawks were without three starting defensive backs in Devon WItherspoon, Riq Woolen and Julian Love. They were forced to start veteran Shaquill Griffin - a practice squad elevation in his second stint in Seattle - at cornerback.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) rushes for yards against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (24) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's not even mentioning rookie safety Nick Emmanwori, who missed multiple games after suffering an injury back in Week 1.

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, NFL.com's Kevin Patra believes the Seahawks would be wise to look for extra depth in the secondary.

"On Sunday, the Seahawks were without safety Julian Love and cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen," Patra wrote. "Rookie Nick Emmanwori had his best game out of the slot -- that's the positive. But outside corner remains a concern. In his first start since returning to Seattle, 30-year-old Shaquill Griffin was picked on, allowing four catches on six targets with a TD."

However, the Seahawks may actually be looking to shake up their secondary in a different way. Woolen, who has had an awful season so far even when on the field, is reportedly available for trade, and with the way he's played, Seattle might not be able to get a ton of value for him.

If the injuries continue to pile up, though, the Seahawks would probably be smart to not only keep him in the final season of his rookie contract, but add to the secondary as well. There are a few notable defensive backs who could be available for trade - including Miami Dolphins corner Rasul Douglas, New Orleans Saints corner Alontae Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone, per Pro Football Focus - but it's just a matter of finding the right fit.

Once this secondary gets healthy, though, it could be one of the best in the league.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Takeaways from the Seahawks’ bounce-back win vs. Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from road win over Jaguars

Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace to shatter record set by Steve Largent

Seahawks-Raiders trade proposal would boost ailing pass rush

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

Home/Seahawks News