Analyst paints sad picture for Seahawks' biggest need
Injuries are an inevitable part of football (and any sport, for that matter), and some teams will have better injury luck than others each season.
The Seattle Seahawks have had decent injury luck so far, but one area of their roster has been hit particularly hard. That would, of course, be the secondary, which has already seen multiple starters miss time.
Just in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Seahawks were without three starting defensive backs in Devon WItherspoon, Riq Woolen and Julian Love. They were forced to start veteran Shaquill Griffin - a practice squad elevation in his second stint in Seattle - at cornerback.
That's not even mentioning rookie safety Nick Emmanwori, who missed multiple games after suffering an injury back in Week 1.
With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, NFL.com's Kevin Patra believes the Seahawks would be wise to look for extra depth in the secondary.
"On Sunday, the Seahawks were without safety Julian Love and cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen," Patra wrote. "Rookie Nick Emmanwori had his best game out of the slot -- that's the positive. But outside corner remains a concern. In his first start since returning to Seattle, 30-year-old Shaquill Griffin was picked on, allowing four catches on six targets with a TD."
However, the Seahawks may actually be looking to shake up their secondary in a different way. Woolen, who has had an awful season so far even when on the field, is reportedly available for trade, and with the way he's played, Seattle might not be able to get a ton of value for him.
If the injuries continue to pile up, though, the Seahawks would probably be smart to not only keep him in the final season of his rookie contract, but add to the secondary as well. There are a few notable defensive backs who could be available for trade - including Miami Dolphins corner Rasul Douglas, New Orleans Saints corner Alontae Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone, per Pro Football Focus - but it's just a matter of finding the right fit.
Once this secondary gets healthy, though, it could be one of the best in the league.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ bounce-back win vs. Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from road win over Jaguars
Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace to shatter record set by Steve Largent
Seahawks-Raiders trade proposal would boost ailing pass rush