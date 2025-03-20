Browns ink offensive lineman Seahawks took long look at
The Seattle Seahawks won't be signing one of the top offensive guards still on the market, despite bringing him in for a visit and having a chance to bolster their line in front of Sam Darnold.
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has signed with the Cleveland Browns. Jenkins visited the Seahawks on Monday but left without a deal. Seattle either couldn't meet the asking price or simply wasn't ready to pull the trigger. The details of Jenkins' contract are currently unclear.
Jenkins was a former second-round pick in 2021 who started 38 games over the past four seasons. He has played left tackle and both guard spots as one of the most versatile offensive linemen to hit free agency this offseason.
That versatility is what made Jenkins a sought-after potential addition for Seattle. The Seahawks don't have certainty at either guard spot, and Jenkins could have plugged into either spot. Instead, the Seahawks' lone offensive line signing so far this season remains former Baltimore Ravens swing tackle Josh Jones.
With Jenkins off the market, the Seahawks may now home in on New Orleans Saints guard Lucas Patrick or Tennessee Titans guard Dillon Radunz — both of whom Seattle reportedly hosted for visits. The options, however, continue to dwindle.
If they don't sign Patrick or Radunz, the Seahawks may simply turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft to keep building the offensive line. Free agency keeps progressing quickly, and interior offensive linemen are one of the most coveted commodities this offseason.
Darnold will need help, even though the Seahawks still believe in their 2024 class of offensive line rookies. Seattle's offense struggled mightily last season because of deficiencies on the interior.
