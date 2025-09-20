Coby Bryant talks 'exciting' growth of Seahawks recent first-round pick
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Byron Murphy II didn't have a bad rookie season per se, but he definitely had an underwhelming one.
Murphy, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas, appeared in 14 games as a rookie and started nine of them. He finished the season with 36 total tackles (12 solo), two tackles for loss and only half a sack. Even though he only played about half of defensive snaps and made the run defense significantly better when on the field, that's not exactly the kind of production a team would want out of a first-round pick.
This season, however, Murphy looks like an entirely different player. The 23-year-old just had his breakout game in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording five tackles (two solo), a tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks in the Seahawks' upset victory.
It was a big confidence booster for a player who could've used one, and his teammates have taken notice. During an appearance on Seattle Sports radio, defensive back Coby Bryant spoke on how nice it is to see Murphy and other younger teammates coming into their own.
"It's exciting, man," Bryant said. "You know, I was once a young guy making plays too and seeing guys just take that extra step and contribute and make plays, that's always exciting."
Coby Bryant on what sets Mike Macdonald apart
The Seahawks' defense has taken a massive leap forward under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, one of the brightest young defensive minds in the league. It's not just Macdonald's mind that sets him apart, though, it's also how he pushes his players to be their best.
"Honestly, the attention to detail, just how he's always on us," Bryant said. "Even in walkthroughs he's always on us, just like I said, just the little things and trying to be the best out there."
One of those (seemingly) little things is blocking when the defense gets a takeaway, and after picking Aaron Rodgers off twice in Week 2, it seems like that will be a common occurence this year.
"The coaches always get on us about, as soon as we get an interception, block immediately," Bryant said. "Once I see Ernest or Jobe or whoever gets the interception, we've just got to start blocking."
