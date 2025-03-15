NFL free agency: Cooper Kupp helps Seahawks in way stats can't show
The Seattle Seahawks' signing of Cooper Kupp brings a much-needed jolt to the wide receiver group after they released Tyler Lockett and traded away DK Metcalf last week.
Kupp, 32, may not be the same player he was when he posted one of the best receiving seasons ever in 2021, when he led the league with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams. However, he is still a solid receiving threat, and should be a strong No. 2 option behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
There's another outstanding trait that Kupp brings to Seattle, and one that won't show up on the box score: his blocking ability.
While Kupp may not be the biggest receiver, he's around average size at 6-2 and 207 pounds, he gives it his all whenever he blocks. To illustrate that point, let's take a look at a few of his impressive blocks over the years.
On this play, which came against the New York Giants in Week 17 of the 2023 season, Kupp essentially lines up as an extra lineman next to the right tackle. After an early block on the edge rusher, he then moves outside to block the cornerback and help running back Kyren Williams pick up a few extra yards.
Then on this play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, Kupp shows his value as a blocker in the passing game. He completely smothers the outside cornerback, and Puka Nacua takes a screen pass 19 yards to the house as a result.
Even coaches have raved about Kupp's blocking abilities. In a 2022 ESPN article, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who previously worked with Kupp as the Rams' passing game coordinator in 2021, praised not just Kupp's blocking, but his willingness to get involved as a blocker in the first place.
"Not only pass ideas, but run ideas where he was involved blocking," Phillips said. "[He] listened when the line coach was giving his run presentation as far as techniques, blocking. He asked questions. All the things that he did in the pass game were really special, but he was really special mentally in all other aspects.
"For a guy leading the league in receiving, and he's coming in, saying, 'I think this run would be good. I can help seal the edge right here,' is rare."
Seattle's run game was anemic in 2024, ranking 28th in rushing yards. The Seahawks also averaged 5.3 yards after catch per reception, which ranked around the middle of the pack. If Kupp can keep blocking like he did in L.A., both of those numbers should improve significantly in 2025.
