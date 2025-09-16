All Seahawks

Seahawks move up in latest power rankings despite playing in NFL's toughest division

The Seahawks' NFC West is the only NFL division with multiple undefeated teams, and they sport three of them.

Richie Whitt

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaps into the end-zone to score a touchdown against the Steelers
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaps into the end-zone to score a touchdown against the Steelers / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks had to get a win in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, mainly because it's already clear that they play in the NFL's toughest division.

Through two weeks the NFC West is the only division to have more than one undefeated team ... and it actually sports three of them. While the Seahawks salvaged a 1-1 start with their road victory, they are looking up in the standings at the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

That said, the Seahawks aren't at the bottom of the division when it comes to the latest Power Rankings released by Sports Illustrated. They rank 14th after their win over the Steelers, behind the Rams (No. 7) and 49ers (No. 8) but ahead of the 2-0 Cardinals (No. 21).

Writes SI of Seattle's bump up in the Top 15:

"The promise of Mike Macdonald is arriving. Are you ready? The Seahawks are the best quarterback pressure team in the NFL—against Brock Purdy and Aaron Rodgers, no less—and have an offense that is en route. Kenneth Walker’s third-and-19 touchdown is a dam breaker for this unit, which did a sneaky great job of using formations to negate Pittsburgh’s pressure packages." 

The Seahawks are big-time favorites to beat the winless New Orleans Saints Sunday at Lumen Field and maybe get a sniff of the Top 10 in next week's rankings.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles with the ball against pressure from the Steelers
Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles with the ball against pressure from the Steelers / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

