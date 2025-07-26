DeMarcus Lawrence says Seattle Seahawks have Super Bowl-type talent
The Seattle Seahawks made several high-profile moves this offseason on offense, which have led to some serious questions. There's a belief they downgraded from Geno Smith by signing Sam Darnold. The same is true at wide receiver, where they have Cooper Kupp replacing DK Metcalf. Naturally, these topics have been front and center all offseason.
That's why their signing of an All-Pro defensive end hasn't gotten much attention. DeMarcus Lawrence, who spent the past 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Seattle this offseason. Lawrence looks to bring leadership to the defensive line and believes the Seahawks are far better than they get credit for.
Lawrence said he's still chasing a Super Bowl ring, stating that he believes this roster is capable of pulling that off.
"I still haven't reached the goal that I set myself to, that Super Bowl," Lawrence said via John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website. "We've got the talent around us, we're a capable team, but it's just all about putting the work in, stacking days and becoming one."
That's a pretty lofty goal, but teams that go into the season believing they stand no chance rarely accomplish anything. Seattle went 10-7 last year, which was their first under head coach Mike Macdonald. On offense, they turn to a quarterback who just guided the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs, and has experience with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
Those are just a couple of reasons why Lawrence is justified in his confidence.
