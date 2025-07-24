Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shares high praise for former Cowboys superstar
The Seattle Seahawks added DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency. The former Dallas Cowboys superstar felt that Seattle gave him a better chance to chase a championship in the twilight years of his career.
As training camp gets underway, his head coach has high praise for the edge rusher. Mike Macdonald has had great success with edge rushers in the past, often getting the most out of people one wouldn't expect to star, and Lawrence could end up being his next example.
Mike Macdonald loves what he's seeing from impact FA signing
DeMarcus Lawrence is a pro's pro, and he's showcasing that after just one day of Seahawks training camp. Despite it being Year 12 for the edge rusher, he's taking everything seriously and doing things the right way.
“He’s like the best drill player I’ve ever seen in my life. You could ask him to do any drill known to mankind, and just the trust he has in why you’re doing it, it is 1,000% every rep," Mike Macdonald said after practice.
This can be good for any young players around him, but it also showcases how much he wants to win and how good he can still be even at his age. Lawrence isn't the most notable pass rusher in the NFL anymore, but he's still clearly got some in the tank and the desire to be great.
That can go a long way, and when a defensive guru like Macdonald calls something out, it's usually a really good sign.
