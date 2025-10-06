NFL expert: Seahawks proved they are for real by going toe-to-toe with Bucs
Sometimes, there's no shame in defeat, and the Seattle Seahawks shouldn't feel any right now.
Of course, Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an instant classic at Lumen Field is disappointing, especially when they had a chance to earn a huge win over a playoff team. However, there's still a lot for Seahawks fans to be proud of after their performance.
Most notably, Sam Darnold proved that he's the man for the job at quarterback, completing 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards, four touchdowns and one interception (an unfortunate blemish on what was otherwise a stellar performance). Jaxon Smith-Njigba also continued his rise to stardom, catching eight passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. The offense was simply firing on all cylinders for much of the day, answering many questions about the unit's effectiveness.
Despite the loss, the Seahawks proved they can compete with anyone on any day, according to NFL.com's staff.
"The average fan might not have spent much time monitoring what Mike Macdonald's team has been doing over the last month, but a thrilling game like this is sure to elevate it from prior anonymity," NFL.com wrote. "Seattle is for real, folks, and proved it by going toe to toe with a strong Buccaneers squad over four quarters.
"Sam Darnold produced a masterful performance, completing 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns, and if Logan Hall hadn't deflected an under-pressure Darnold pass late in the fourth, he might have marched the Seahawks down the field to a walk-off win. Instead, the Seahawks leave the field with the bitter taste of defeat, but have sent a message to the rest of the NFL: Take us seriously. We're only just getting started (even if the defense needs to fix some things)."
Sure, the defense had an uncharacteristically off day against the Bucs, but with defensive mastermind Mike Macdonald at head coach, they should get it sorted out in no time. Besides, the unit has already proven it can shut down opponents.
Sunday's loss definitely stings, but it's safe to say that the Seahawks will not only bounce back, but improve as well.
