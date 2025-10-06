All Seahawks

NFL expert: Seahawks proved they are for real by going toe-to-toe with Bucs

The Seattle Seahawks may have lost a thriller to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they sent a message to the rest of the NFL.

Jon Alfano

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sometimes, there's no shame in defeat, and the Seattle Seahawks shouldn't feel any right now.

Of course, Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an instant classic at Lumen Field is disappointing, especially when they had a chance to earn a huge win over a playoff team. However, there's still a lot for Seahawks fans to be proud of after their performance.

Most notably, Sam Darnold proved that he's the man for the job at quarterback, completing 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards, four touchdowns and one interception (an unfortunate blemish on what was otherwise a stellar performance). Jaxon Smith-Njigba also continued his rise to stardom, catching eight passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. The offense was simply firing on all cylinders for much of the day, answering many questions about the unit's effectiveness.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) meet on the field following a game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Despite the loss, the Seahawks proved they can compete with anyone on any day, according to NFL.com's staff.

"The average fan might not have spent much time monitoring what Mike Macdonald's team has been doing over the last month, but a thrilling game like this is sure to elevate it from prior anonymity," NFL.com wrote. "Seattle is for real, folks, and proved it by going toe to toe with a strong Buccaneers squad over four quarters.

"Sam Darnold produced a masterful performance, completing 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns, and if Logan Hall hadn't deflected an under-pressure Darnold pass late in the fourth, he might have marched the Seahawks down the field to a walk-off win. Instead, the Seahawks leave the field with the bitter taste of defeat, but have sent a message to the rest of the NFL: Take us seriously. We're only just getting started (even if the defense needs to fix some things)."

Sure, the defense had an uncharacteristically off day against the Bucs, but with defensive mastermind Mike Macdonald at head coach, they should get it sorted out in no time. Besides, the unit has already proven it can shut down opponents.

Sunday's loss definitely stings, but it's safe to say that the Seahawks will not only bounce back, but improve as well.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs & duds from their epic shootout with the Buccaneers

Stacking injuries has Seattle Seahawks’ secondary just scraping by

Cam Newton curious why Seahawks not standing up for Russell Wilson

Ken Walker draws bogus fine for supposed ‘taunting’ penalty vs. Cards

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

Home/Seahawks News