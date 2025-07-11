Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Does Seattle have room for unflashy UDFA pass-catcher?
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in early September. The second of the Seahawks' two undrafted free agent wide receivers, former Michigan State pass-catcher Montorie Foster Jr. is next on the list.
Path to the NFL
Foster was a three-star recruit out of St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, before committing to Michigan State as part of the 2020 recruiting class. He appeared in seven games as a true freshman, but didn't record any catches. It wasn't until Foster's second season with the Spartans that he began seeing the ball thrown his way.
Playing in 13 games as a sophomore, Foster logged 12 catches for 164 yards and one touchdown. But his usage decreased again in 2022, with his offensive snaps reducing by more than 50 percent. Foster had just seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown as a junior.
Foster stepped into a significantly larger role in his senior and fifth-year seasons. Playing in 24 games across those campaigns, Foster totaled 89 catches for 1,164 yards and six touchdowns. It wasn't premier production, but it was far more than each of his previous three seasons combined. He still went undrafted, however, despite some projecting Foster to be a late-round draft selection. The Seahawks signed him as a UDFA on May 12, alongside linebacker D'Eryk Jackson.
Outlook
Like Tyrone Broden, Seattle's other UDFA receiver, it'll be a tough road to sticking with the Seahawks. What was going to be a shallow room of pass-catchers after DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett's departure has become anything but that with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling still making up one of the better groups in the league. The Seahawks also have two drafted rookies who are likely be on a longer leash than Broden and Foster.
That doesn't mean it's impossible for Foster to stick around. Seattle has a history of successful UDFA pass-catchers, namely Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse, during their title contender days in the early 2010s. Foster will have to stand out from the bunch.
Foster lacks speed and quickness, and doesn't have exceptional size at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, as listed on the Seahawks' roster. He will need to impress the coaching staff with his skills as a possession receiver — showing good hands and route running. That's what could set him apart from others competing for a roster spot.
In actuality, aside from the drafted rookies, Jake Bobo, Cody White and Dareke Young have NFL experience and are much more likely to be kept as depth receivers or practice squad players than Broden or Foster.
Previous Seahawks Rookie Roundup profiles
Marshall Lang | LB D'Eryk Jackson | WR Tyrone Broden | OL Amari Kight | RB Damien Martinez | EDGE Jared Ivey
More Seahawks on SI stories
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Florio has Sam Darnold on list of NFL QBs on the hot seat this year