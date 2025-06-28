All Seahawks

Fantasy Football: PFF identifies Seattle Seahawks rookie as a dynasty stash

There's a potential fantasy gem on the Seahawks roster to consider stashing in dynasty leagues.

Randy Gurzi

Colorado State receiver Tory Horton during his pro day at Canvas Stadium.
Colorado State receiver Tory Horton during his pro day at Canvas Stadium. / Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks made some drastic changes at the wide receiver position this offseason. Trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers is the most notable, but they also said goodbye to veteran Tyler Lockett, who was released in a cap-savings move and signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Seattle signed Cooper Kupp, who returns to his home state after spending eight years with the Los Angeles Rams. Other than Kupp, their main addition to the receiving corps is rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton. A product of Colorado State, Horton is coming off an injury-shortened season but could prove to be a steal.

His upside, as well as the uncertainty at receiver in Seattle, is why PFF's Ben Cooper named Horton as the top rookie wide receiver to stash in dynasty leagues.

"There is no better time to invest in an unknown in the Seahawks’ receiver room. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and quarterback Sam Darnold enter their first season with the team and are set to usher in a new offensive era — one in which anyone could emerge as a fantasy asset." — Cooper, PFF

Colorado State wideout Tory Horton during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colorado State wideout Tory Horton during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Horton is praised for his route-running and sure hands. Had it not been for his knee injury, he might have gone much higher in the draft, but that's a win for Seattle, where he can find a role in their passing attack.

With Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the only long-term option on the roster, Horton could even develop into a WR2. If he's able to do that, he would be well worth a late-round flier in dynasty leagues.

