NFL insider suggests Seahawks trade 'proven' TE to Aaron Rodgers' Steelers
Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a massive trade. Seattle sent wide receiver DK Metcalf and a sixth-round pick (No. 185 overall) to Pittsburgh. In exchange for Metcalf, the Steelers sent Seattle a second-round pick (No. 52 overall) and a seventh-round pick (No. 233 overall).
That was one of two big trades Seattle was a part of, as they also sent quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. It appears everything is quiet for them now, but one analyst believes the Seahawks should make another move before the start of the 2025 season.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin suggested five trades that should happen this summer, including another between Seattle and Pittsburgh. The Steelers need more help at tight end, and Benjamin says the Seahawks could send Noah Fant their way. He says the pick makes sense considering Fant has experience with current Steelers assistant Zach Azzanni, who coached the tight end in Denver.
"Even after securing Metcalf as their new No. 1 wideout, the Steelers have reportedly been sniffing around for pass catchers, in part to replace the gifted but volatile Pickens. And Fant -- more so than, say, the Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts -- would seem to be readily available in Seattle. The Seahawks spent a second-round draft pick on fellow tight end Elijah Arroyo, whose athleticism could quickly vault him into a starting role, and trading Fant would save the team close to $9 million in 2025, the last year of the veteran's deal. As a bonus, Fant previously spent three years working alongside current Steelers assistant Zach Azzanni in Denver."
Despite the presence of Arroyo, Benjamin says the Seahawks might not be willing to move on from their only "proven option at tight end." That could be why they haven't been making any calls, and it's likely they won't — unless Arroyo explodes during camp.
