First pass from Aaron Rodgers to ex-Seahawks star DK Metcalf got picked off
Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is expected to do big things with the Pittsburgh Steelers. First, the Steelers trade away George Pickens after adding Metcalf in a trade with Seattle, opening up more targets for the big wideout. Later, they added one of the most decorated quarterbacks in league history, Aaron Rodgers.
Of course, there are those who say Rodgers is washed at 41 years old. Those critics will surely love what took place during their practice on Thursday as Rodgers was unable to connect with Metcalf on their first pass attempt.
Not only was the play unsuccessful, but Rodgers was picked off by linebacker Patrick Queen.
Making matters worse, Metcalf dropped a pass from Rodgers later in practice. That pass was slightly high, but it’s one Metcalf typically brings in. Had this been the regular season, he probably would have.
Metcalf enters this season with an impressive stat line of 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in six seasons with Seattle.
He’s played with Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, but Rodgers has a resume that’s more impressive than both. He’s been in the league for 20 years and has 62,952 passing yards and has thrown for 503 touchdowns.
That said, no one in Pittsburgh is worried about this start.
